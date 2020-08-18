Fourth coronavirus case forces postponement of Ligue 1 opener between Marseille and Saint-Etienne

Andre Villas Boas led Marseille to second place in Ligue 1 in 2020.

Marseille’s opening match of the 2020/21 season against Saint-Etienne was postponed on Tuesday after a fourth person at the club tested positive for coronavirus.

The match, due to take place at the Vélodrome on Friday evening was scheduled as the stand-alone first fixture of the new campaign season.

The game between Bordeaux and Nantes will replace it as the poster event for a league that was cancelled in April as part of the French government’s attempts to stem the spread of the disease.

Marseille said on Tuesday that all details of the cases had been passed to the Ligue de Football Professionnel, the body that runs professional football in France.

A la suite des tests effectués ce lundi, aucun nouveau cas de #COVID19 n’a été révélé, mais les 3 cas suspects de dimanche ont été confirmés.



Le club a transmis l’ensemble des éléments à la @LFPfr. pic.twitter.com/jUU0uJL2wD — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) August 18, 2020

The LFP said the match would be rescheduled for 16 or 17 September.

Nearly 40 Ligue 1 players from 11 clubs have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks.

The vast majority contracted the virus after resuming training in June.

Two matches programmed for this weekend - Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Metz and Montpellier against Lyon - have been cancelled because PSG and Lyon are playing RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich respectively in the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League in Portugal.

