PSG’s Champions League dreams shattered in 1-0 defeat to Bayern

PSG's Kylian Mbappé is consoled by a teammate as Bayern Munich celebrate their 1-0 Champions League victory over the Paris club in Lisbon, 23 August 2020.

Paris Saint-Germain’s hopes for a first Champions League title were dashed in a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Sunday evening. In the French capital, police arrested 148 people for rioting during and after the match.

Kingsley Coman scored the only goal in the match, played in an empty 65,000-seat Estadio de Luz stadium in the capital of Portugal.

C'est terminé dans cette finale de @ChampionsLeague. Le Bayern Munich remporte cette édition. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/fhRjdqYe2u — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 23, 2020

The Frenchman took a pass as he ran unchecked into the penalty area in the 59th minute with a header that netted a sixth European Cup title for Bayern.

“I feel a lot of joy, but also sadness for PSG,” said Coman, a star of the French national team who was born in Paris and started his career at Paris Saint-Germain before leaving for Juventus in 2014. “It hurts my heart a bit.”

“We weren’t clinical enough,” said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel after the match. “We want Kylian [Mbappé] and Ney [Neymar Jr.] to always score, but you can’t ask for that.”

The match ended the season three months later than usual due to the coronavirus epidemic.

A record 11.4 million people watched the match on television in France, a record for a Champions League final, according to audience measurement firm Médiamétrie.

Police arrest 148 rioters in Paris

Paris police said Monday they arrested 148 people as PSG fans set cars on fire, smashed shop windows and clashed with security forces.

Au cours de la soirée de la finale de la Ligue des Champions, les forces de l'ordre ont procédé à :

- 148 interpellations, notamment pour dégradations, violences ou jets de projectiles sur les #FDO...

- 404 verbalisations pour non port du masque sur secteur de port obligatoire. pic.twitter.com/W0W7gFn9zP — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) August 24, 2020

The arrests were made for “damage, violence and throwing projectiles at security forces”, Paris police reported on Twitter, adding an additional 404 people received warnings for not wearing face masks in a zone where they are required.

The violence occurred around the Parc des Princes stadium to the southwest of Paris and on the Champs-Elysées avenue for several hours during and after the match as police shot tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse fast-moving groups of rioters.

L'ensemble des personnes rassemblées sur les Champs-Elysées s'étant dispersé, la circulation est relancée sur l'avenue. pic.twitter.com/VAdWygozC7 — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) August 23, 2020

About 5,000 PSG supporters had gathered at the Parc des Princes to watch the match in Lisbon on a big screen. Some 3,000 police were deployed at the stadium and on the Champs-Elysées.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had called for “mature celebrations” if PSG had won after supporters clashed with police after the team’s 3-0 semi-final win over Leipzig last Tuesday.

