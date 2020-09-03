Manchester City owners buy a stake in Troyes

Manchester City's parent company, CFG, has invested in the French second division club Troyes.

City Football Group, which owns the English Premier League outfit Manchester City, has bought a majority share in the French second division club Esperance Sportive Troyes Aube Champagne (ESTAC).

The purchase of the shares owned by Daniel Masoni brings to 10 the number of clubs in CFG’s global stable.

Along with Manchester City and Troyes, CFG also owns New York City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F Marinos in Japan, Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay, Girona in Spain, Sichuan Jiuniu in China, Mumbai City in India and Lommel SK in Belgium.

CFG added that the French businessman Maxime Ray had acquired a minority stake and would be part of the Troyes board of directors.

While Manchester City finished second in the Premier League and reached the last eight of the Champions League last season, Troyes were fourth in Ligue 2 when the 2019/20 campaign was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferran Soriano, chief executive of CFG, said: "We have had an interest in French football for some time and have long admired Troyes, so we are delighted to have completed the acquisition of our 10th club and have a permanent presence in France.

"At City Football Group, our objective remains to play beautiful football, identify and develop grassroots talent and have a permanent presence in the world's football centres."

