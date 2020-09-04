Wout van Aert claims seventh stage of Tour de France

Wout van Aert edged the sprint to claim the seventh stage of the Tour de France in Lavaur in southern France.

Wout van Aert won the end of race sprint to add the seventh stage of the 2020 Tour de France to his victory two days ago in Privas.

The 25-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider finished the wind lashed stretch between Millau and Lavaur in southern France in three hours, 32 minutes and three seconds.

Edvald Boassen Hagen finished the 168km course in second place and the Frenchman Bryan Coquard was third.

"I’m really proud of this one," said van Aert. "Straight from the gun it was hard. I thought it would be a shame not to give it a try in a small bunch sprint. I was able to get some slipstream. It was a good day and a good finish."

Adam Yates retained the leader’s yellow vest boasting an overall time of 30 hours and 36 minutes.

Primoz Roglic is three seconds behind the Mitchelton-Scott rider and the Frenchman Guillaume Martin is third.

The race, which began in Nice on 29 August, culminates on the Champs Elysées in Paris on 20 September.

