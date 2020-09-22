Police arrest members of Quintana team in Tour de France doping investigation

French police have detained two members of the Arkéa-Samsic team as part of a probe into suspected doping at this year's Tour de France cycle race.

Police prosecutor Dominique Laurens in the southern city of Marseille said that an investigation was being carried out into a "small part" of Arkéa-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody.

Laurens added that the two arrested had been found in possession of a variety of health products including drugs, and also had equipment that could be used for doping.

The general manager of the French team, Emmanuel Hubert, says he is supporting his riders.

"But if it turned out that, at the end of the current investigation, elements came to confirm the truth of doping practices, the team would immediately dissociate itself from such acts and would take the necessary measures without delay," he said.

Quintana among those targeted

A source familiar with the matter told the French AFP news agency that the searches had targeted several riders including Colombia's Dayer Quintana, brother of team leader and former Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana, as well as members of the medical team.

French daily newspaper Le Parisien reports that the two in custody are a doctor and physiotherapist.

Arkéa-Samsic leader Nairo Quintana finished the Tour in 17th place, more than an hour behind the winner Tadej Pogacar. Quintana's teammate Warren Barguil finished in 14th place, 31 minutes behind Pogacar.

