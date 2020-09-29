Skip to main content
#Covid19
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
Sports

Djokovic sweeps into second round at French Open

Issued on:

Top seed Novak Djokovic is seeking a second French Open title
Top seed Novak Djokovic is seeking a second French Open title POOL/AFP/Archives
Text by: Paul Myers Follow
2 min

Top seed Novak Djokovic cruised into the second round of the French Open on Tuesday with a straight sets dismissal of Mikael Ymer.  

Advertising

The 22-year-old Swede was dispatched 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 in 98 minutes.

It was Djokovic's 32nd win in 33 matches in 2020 and kept him on course for a second French Open title following his 2016 triumph, and 18th career major.

"It's always a pleasure to return to Paris on Philippe Chatrier, this important court," said the Serb after the cruise past the world number 80. "The atmosphere is a little different this year with few fans but I remain motivated to win the title."

Djokovic, only one of two men to have defeated 12-time champion Rafael Nadal in 15 years in Paris, is bidding to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice.

The 33-year-old faces Lithuania's Richard's Berankis for a place in the third round.

Elsewhere in the men's draw there was a straight sets win for the seventh seed Matteo Berrettini over the unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil.

And the 20th seed Cristian Garin accounted for the veteran German Philip Kohlschreiber in four sets.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.