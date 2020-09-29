Skip to main content
France's top woman Mladenovic squanders seven set points in slump at French Open

Kristina Mladenovic failed to capitalise on seven set points during her straight sets loss to Laura Siegemund in the first round of the French Open in Paris.
Text by: Paul Myers Follow
Nearly a month after blowing four match points as she threw away a 6-1, 5-1 lead at the US Open, the French number one Kristina Mladenovic underwent another Grand Slam tournament meltdown on Tuesday.

Leading her first round French Open tie 5-1 and with a set point, Mladenovic’s drop shot bounced twice on the side of her opponent Laura Siegemund.

But instead of awarding the point to the 27-year-old Frenchwoman, the umpire, failing to see the double bounce, penalised her for touching the net.

Siegemund eventually held her serve to trail 2-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier

Mladenovic then squandered the opportunity to claim the set 6-2 despite having another set point.

Wasteful

She racked up five more set points while Siegemund was serving at 3-5 down. But she still could not convert.

Siegemund eventually levelled as Mladenovic's game started to unravel and the 32-year-old German strode on to claim the opener 7-5.

"Kristina started solidly," Siegemund told the post-match interviewer Cedric Pioline. "I was making a lot of unforced errors but I tried to find my groove and cut down my mistakes and while I was doing that she made a few more errors."

Competition

A contest appeared plausible at the start of the second set when Mladenovic claimed Siegemund's serve to end the six game roll 

But it was a fleeting fillip. Siegemund hit back immediately for 1-1 and she made the decisive break when Mladenovic was serving to level at 4-4.

Unlike her opponent, she did not fluff her lines at the crunch. "I played point by point," Siegemund added. "I tried to fix the errors and I wasn't thinking about the big picture. Even if I was down I was trying to see what the problem was and to fix it because it was only the first set and a long way to go."

 

 

 

 

