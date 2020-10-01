PSG, Marseille and Rennes await their fate with Bayern and the big guns in Champions League draw

Thomas Tuchel led Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League final.

Less than two months after Bayern Munich swept past Paris Saint-Germain to claim the Champions League trophy, organisers of European football’s most prestigious competition will make the draw for the initial encounters of the 2020/21 tournament.

Bayern Munich and PSG will be in a group of eight top seeds among the 32 teams involved in the group stages.

The likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United will be in the second pot of eight.

The other two pots will contain the French outfits Marseille and Rennes -who are appearing in the competition for the first time.

Pots three and four will house Antonio Conte's Inter Milan and the 2020 quarter-finalists Atalanta.

Under competition rules, no team can be drawn against another from their own association.

Accolades

During the draw ceremony, a clutch of Uefa awards will be announced.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne will vie with the Bayern Munich duo Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer for the 2019/20 men's player of the year award.

Neuer is also one of the contenteders for the goalkeeper of the Champions League season with PSG’s Keylor Navas and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

'Lewangoalski'

Lewandowski will be the favourite to take the honours in the forward of the Champions League campaign.

The 32-year-old Poland international made 10 appearances and scored 15 times times. He also set up six goals. PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are also in the running.

Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder and Wendie Renard make up the three nominees for the women's player of the year award.

Bronze and Renard were part of the Lyon side that won a fifth consecutive Champions League crown.

Their coach, Jean-Luc Vasseur, is a contender for women’s team coach of the year award while three Germans, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, RB Leipzig’s Robert Nagelsmann and Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick, battle for the men’s team coach of the year accolade.

