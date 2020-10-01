Unseeded Ostapenko routs second seed Pliskova at French Open

Jelena Ostapenko won the 2017 French Open but lost in the first round at the tournament in 2018 and 2019.

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko blitzed her way past second seed Karolina Pliskova on Thursday to reach the third roound of the French Open in Paris.

The 23-year-old Lavtian fired 27 winners in the 6-4, 6-2 sweep over one of the favourites for the women’s singles crown.

"I tried to be aggressive but not miss too much as she's such a great player," said Ostapenko who had lost in the first round in both of her visits to the tournament since her 2017 triumph.

"I had to bring the best tennis that I could,” added the world number 43.

The defeat completed a miserable year at the Grand Slam tournaments for Pliskova.

The 28-year-old Czech only made the third round at the Australian Open and second round at the US Open.

Pliskova’s compatriot, Petra Kvitova, fared better. The seventh seed was businesslike in her straight sets win over the world number 94 Jasmine Paolini. Kvitova dispatched the Italian 6-3, 6-3 in 84 minutes.

