Nice and Lille await their Europa League fates

Patrick Vieira led France to fifth place in Ligue 1 last season.

French Ligue 1 outfits Nice and Lille will discover their fates on Friday in the draw for the group stages of the Europa Ligue.

The sides were fourth and fifth respectively when the French top flight season was declared over as part of the French government’s effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Lille and Nice will be among the 12 lowest seeds in pot four. Nice highlighted the prospect of being paired against Tottenham Hotspur who are skippered by former Nice player Hugo Lloris.

🕐 À partir de 13h, le Gym connaîtra l'identité de ses trois adversaires en @EuropaLeague.



Au cours de leurs rendez-vous européens, les 🔴⚫️ pourraient croiser la route d'anciens Aiglons...



Alors, quelles retrouvailles possibles ?



➡️ https://t.co/xBQX0wBnTT pic.twitter.com/N7gPwKptVM — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) October 2, 2020

The English Premier League teams Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur feature in pot one along with Benfica, Napoli and Roma.

Pots two and three contain the likes of Rapid Vienna, Leicester City, AC Milan and Feyenoord.

The 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four with the top two advancing to the next stage where they are joined by the eight third-placed sides from the group stages of the Champions League.

The tournament then becomes a knockout competition.

