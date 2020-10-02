 Skip to main content
Nice and Lille await their Europa League fates

Issued on:

Patrick Vieira led France to fifth place in Ligue 1 last season.
Patrick Vieira led France to fifth place in Ligue 1 last season. © REUTERS/Action Images/Carl Recine/File Photo
Text by: Paul Myers Follow
French Ligue 1 outfits Nice and Lille will discover their fates on Friday in the draw for the group stages of the Europa Ligue.

The sides were fourth and fifth respectively when the French top flight season was declared over as part of the French government’s effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Lille and Nice will be among the 12 lowest seeds in pot four. Nice highlighted the prospect of being paired against Tottenham Hotspur who are skippered by former Nice player Hugo Lloris.

The English Premier League teams Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur feature in pot one along with Benfica, Napoli and Roma.

Pots two and three contain the likes of Rapid Vienna, Leicester City, AC Milan and Feyenoord.

The 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four with the top two advancing to the next stage where they are joined by the eight third-placed sides from the group stages of the Champions League.

The tournament then becomes a knockout competition.

 

