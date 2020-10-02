Nice and Lille find out their Europa League adversaries

Lille's home Europa League ties will take place at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

French Ligue 1 outfits Nice and Lille encountered different fortunes in Friday’s draw for the group stages of the Europa League.

Lille will face the Scottish champions Celtic, Sparta Prague and AC Milian in Group H while Nice’s campaign will take in trips to Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague and Hapoël Beer Sheva in Israel.

"There are certainly groups that are more difficult," Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère told the French TV show Téléfoot.

"But it won't be way for us. We have to try our best to qualify for the next stage. We fought all year in Ligue 1 to get into this position so we have to make the most of it now that we are in it."

Italian heavyweights Roma were drawn in Group A with Young Boys Berne, Cluj and CSKA Sofia (BUL)

The English club Tottenham Hotspur, who were beaten finalists in the Champions League final in 2019, will play in Group J against Ludogorets, Linz and Royal Anvers.

The top two from the 12 groups advance to the knockout stages where they will be joined by the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League.

