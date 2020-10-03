Altmaier upsets seventh seed Berrettini to reach last 16 at French Open

Qualifier Daniel Altmaier pulled off one of the shocks of the French Open on Saturday when he dispatched the seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in straight sets to advance to the last 16.

The 22-year-old, who had never won a match in the main draw at a Grand Slam competition before arriving in Paris, won 6-2, 7-6, 6-4.

Altmaier, ranked at 186 in the world beat the Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez in the first round and then he saw off his fellow German Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round.

He beat the 30th seed 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

In the first match before a spattering of fans on Courth Philippe Chatrier he was aided by a host of Berrettini errors to progress in two hours and 20 minutes.

“It’s my first time in Paris and it means a lot to me,” he told on-court interviewer Fabrice Santoro.

“My coach and I have been working hard to be here. I have been struggling with injuries so I’m happy to be in the fourth round.”

There was also a straight sets win for the 13th seed Andrey Rublev. The 13th seed overwhelmed the South African veteran Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the last 16 for the first time.

