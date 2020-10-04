Swiatek stuns Halep as Nadal thrashes Korda at French Open

Iga Swiatek moved into the French Open quarter-finals after annihilating the top seed Simona Halep.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek ripped up the form books on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-2 mauling of the top seed Simona Halep to advance to the last eight at the French Open.

Advertising Read more

A couple of hours after the 19-year-old world number 54 created waves on Court Philippe Chatrier, defending champion Rafael Nadal made sure there was no ripple effect with 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 destruction of 20-year-old Sebastian Korda.

“I’m very happy with the win and it was a good match against a good player in difficult windy conditions," said Nadal. "Sebastian has a great future on the tour.”

A year ago in the last 16 at the French Open, Halep allowed Swiatek only one game in their match.

Avengeance

Fast forward 16 months and it appeared avengeance writ large. Swiatek hit 17 winners past the 2018 champion as she swept through the opening set in 26 minutes.

The barrage continued in the second as Halep failed to mobilise her intensity. Swiatek completed the job in 68 minutes without allowing her opponent a single break point.

"I am surprised I could do this," admitted Swiatek after ending Halep’s 17-match winning streak.

"Last year I wasn't experienced enough. It was my first match in a big stadium so I was a little stressed but now I can handle the pressure."

Upset

Halep, 29, had emerged as the overwhelming favourite in the women's draw in the absence of 2019 champion Ashleigh Barty and US Open winner Naomi Osaka as well as Serena Williams.

But the Romanian was munificent in defeat. “I didn't lose that match, Iga won it," she said.

Swiatek's victory was followed by another surprise when Martina Trevisan beat the fifth seed Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-4.

"I would like to thank all the people back home who are writing to me and sending me messages. I feel close to you even if I am far away. I'd kiss you all - I can't, but it's as if I would be doing it now." 🙏😘



🇮🇹 Italy, this one is for you 😊#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/vdsPsUYt8Z — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 4, 2020

The 26-year-old Italian, who is ranked 159, is the first qualifier to make the last eight since Yaroslava Shvedova in 2012.

Trevisan, who saved two match points in her third round win over the 20th seed Maria Sakkari, said: "I'm living in a dream.”

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe