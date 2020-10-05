 Skip to main content
PSG hoping to boost chances as Portugal international Pereira drafted in

Danilo Pereira (left) joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain from Porto.
Paul Myers
French champions Paris Saint-Germain bolstered their options in midfield on Monday with the arrival on loan of the Portugal international Danilo Pereira.

29-year-old Danilo Pereira, who spent four years at Porto, won four trophies with the club including two league titles.

He was also part of the Portugal side that won the 2016 European championships and the 2019 Nations League.

PSG lost their first two games of the 2020/21 Ligue 1 season but have since rediscovered their élan with four consecutive victories including last Friday’s 6-1 romp past Angers at the Parc des Princes.

The champions lie fourth with 12 points while Rennes lead the way in Ligue 1 with 14 points from their six games.

"It's a new challenge for me. Joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe and in the world is a huge moment in my career," Pereira told the press.

"I hope to be able to bring a lot to Paris and its supporters."

