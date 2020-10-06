 Skip to main content
Collins weathers Jabeur storm to reach French Open quarter-final for the first time

Issued on:

Danielle Collins beat 30th seed Ons Jabeur to reach the last eight at the French Open for the first time.
Danielle Collins beat 30th seed Ons Jabeur to reach the last eight at the French Open for the first time. REUTERS - GONZALO FUENTES
Text by: Paul Myers Follow
2 min

Unseeded American Danielle Collins advanced to the quarter-final of the French Open for the first time with a three set win over the 30th seed Ons Jabeur.

Collins, the world number 57, took the first set 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier and was 3-0 up in the second before the Tunisian hit back to claim the second by the same score.

“I felt I was in the driver’s seat,” Collins told on-court interviewer Marion Bartoli after the match. “But she’s tricky and she started to serve really well and hit drop shots when I wasn’t expecting them. I lost my way and my rhythm.”

Collins was all at sea to such an extent that Jabeur got the early break to lead 2-1 in the decider but then she hit back to level at 2-2. 

She then saved three break points on her way to taking a 3-2 lead. And then pocketed Jabeur’s serve to gain a 4-2 advantage.

Fight

Collins, who beat the 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza in the third round, failed to extend the advantage allowing Jabeur to return to 4-3.  She lapped up the favour and it was all square at 4-4 after one hour and 52 minutes.

Collins regathered her composure to hold for 5-4 forcing Jabeur to serve to stay in the match.

She failed to rise to the challenge and it was all over in just under two hours.

“I needed to stay positive,” added Collins. “And that’s what I did.”

The 26-year-old who reached the semi-finals at the 2019 Australian Open, will play the fourth seed Sofia Kenin for a place in the semi-finals.

 

