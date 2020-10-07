Kenin sees off Collins to set up Kvitova semi-final showdown at French Open

Sofia Kenin advanced to her first semi-final at the French Open after a three set win over Danielle Collins.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin moved into her first semi-final at the French Open on Wednesday after beating her fellow American Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

Kenin, who is seeking a second Grand Slam title after winning the Australian Open in January, broke Collins to lead 3-2 in the first set on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 22-year-old held on to her advantage to pocket the set 6-4 after 46 minutes

It was a case of deja vu in the second. But this time Collins broke straight back for 3-3.

And she went on to level the match when Kenin pushed a forehand long.

But that was as good as it got for the 26-year-old. Collins collapsed in the decider as Kenin powered her way into the semi-finals after just over two hours.

Kevin will next take on the seventh seed Petra Kvitova, who was a straight sets winner on Wednesday over the unseeded German Laura Siegemund.

The 29-year-old Czech has won both of their encounters, one on the hard courts at the Miami Masters in 2018 and the second last year on clay at the Madrid Masters.

