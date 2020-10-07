Kvitova passes Siegemund hurdle to reach semis at French Open

Petra Kvitova reached the semi-final at the French Open for the first time since 2012 after her straight sets victory over Laura Siegemund.

Seventh seed Petra Kvitova advanced to the semi-finals at the French Open on Wednesday following a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Laura Siegemund.

The 29-year-old Czech claimed the first set on Court Philippe Chatrier in 36 minutes after just one break of serve.

She took Siegemund’s serve at the start of the second set to lead 2-0. But the unseeded German came back to level at 2-2.

Neither player held their serve in the next three games until Kvitova managed to dig in to take a 5-3 lead.

Siegemund, serving to stay in the match, faltered again to give Kvitova the victory after 80 minutes.

“It’s always tough to play in the quarter-final of a Grand Slam tournament,” Kviitova told on-court interviewer Fabrice Santoro after the match.

“There were lots of breaks of serve in the second set so I’m glad I finally managed to hold mine and go on to win.”

Kvitova, twice a champion on the grass courts at Wimbledon, last played in the semis in Paris in 2012.

After her last 16 win on Monday, tears welled up as she recalled her return to competition at Roland Garros in 2017, six months after an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic slashed her playing hand.

“It means a lot to be here,” she added. “It’s so difficult to imagine myself in a semi at Roland Garros. I really missed it when I was off and I’m so hapy to be able to play.”

There will be an American obstacle in her path to Saturday’s final.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin takes on her unseeded compatriot in the second quarter-final in the bottom half of the women’s draw.

