Djokovic eyes top spot in rankings after French Open destruction

Novak Djokovic says his focus is on ending 2020 as the world number one.

Just days after Rafael Nadal annihilated him in the French Open final, world number one Novak Djokovic targeted ending the calendar year as the top man on the tennis circuit for a record sixth time.

The 33-year-old Serb outlined his ambitions to maintain his ATP ranking at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna at the end of October and at the eight man end-of-season championships in London in November

"The Vienna tournament wasn't originally on my schedule," Djokovic said during a visit to a wellness park in Bosnia where he was recuperating after Nadal destroyed him 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

"I haven't played there for about 15 years so I'm happy about that," Djokovic added.

All-star roster

He will join defending champion Dominic Thiem as well as five other top 10 players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Matteo Berrettini, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman.

"This season, which was very intermittent, different and weird, at the same time brought me a lot of success and I'm very satisfied with my game, points, ranking,” said Djokovic.

"I hope that, after the month and a half that's left in this season, I will finish it as world number one. That's my professional goal and I'm going to work on it. It's mostly up to me."

Djokovic finished 2011 and 2012 as the circuit supremo. He repeated the feat in 2014, 2015 and 2018. Nadal claimed the bragging rights at the end of 2019.

Djokovic has led the men's rankings since 3 February, 2020 and will hunt his fifth title of the season after the Australian Open and victories at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the Western & Southern Open as well as the Italian Open.

