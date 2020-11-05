Nadal beats Lopez at Paris Masters to clock up 1,000th win

Rafael Nadal's 1,000th win on the ATP circuit allowed him to advance to the last 16 at the Paris Masters.

Nearly two decades after his first victory on the senior ATP tour in his native Spain, Rafael Nadal registered his 1,000th win to advance to the last 16 of the Paris Masters.

Nadal came from a set down to beat veteran compatriot Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in Paris on Wednesday.

He is the fourth man after Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl and Roger Federer to reach the milestone.

"It is a special moment," said the 34-year-old after being given a trophy for his feats. "I know it's a very special number, 1000."

Last month Nadal racked up his 100th victory at the French Open as he claimed the title for a record-extending 13th time.

No fans due to lockdown

Because of government imposed health rules to fight the coronavirus pandemic, only 1,000 fans were allowed into Court Philippe Chatrier to witness his straight sets annihilation of top seed Novak Djokovic which gave him a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam crown.

None were able to watch Wednesday night's exploit at the AccorHotels Arena due to a nationwide lockdown.

"Even if it's not the same to celebrate something like this without a crowd, I enjoyed it with ATP officials, with the president of the French Federation, tournament organisers and the ball boys," said Nadal who has never won the Paris Masters title in seven previous visits.

"I enjoyed it and just can say thanks to all of them to make this moment a little bit more special."

Nadal will continue his quest for glory in Sunday's final against Jordan Thompson who ousted 15th seed Borna Coric in three sets.

