Nadal reaches Paris Masters last eight with win 1,001

A day after clocking up his 1,000th win on the ATP tour, Rafael Nadal made it 1,001 with a straight sets victory over Jordan Thompson.

The top seed eased through the first set 6-1 in 31 minutes. But the 26-year-old Australian showed a bit more grit in the second set. The world number 61 even carved out a set point when leading 6-5 but Nadal saved that and eventually held his serve.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion upped his game in the subsequent tie-break to secure it seven points to three and set up a quarter-final clash with fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta who accounted for the Slovakian qualifier Norbert Gombos 7-5, 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman moved into the last eight with a 6-1, 6-1 breeze past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The sixth seed needed only an hour to dismantle the 21-year-old Spaniard but will face tougher opposition on Friday in the shape of the third seed Daniil Medvedev.

London calling

If Schwartzman gets past the Russian he will qualify for the men's season-ending championships at the 02 Arena in London from 15 November

"It is is going to be a different match against Daniil and it will be tough because I want to be in London," said Schwartzman. "Everything is in my hands."

Medvedev battled back from a set down to beat Alex De Minaur and reach the last eight in Paris for the first time.

"When you win such matches, especially in the way I did it, playing really good, sometimes it gives you extra confidence," said the world number five. "Hopefully that's the case."

