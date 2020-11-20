Galthié gives the subs their day in the sun against Scotland

France rugby union boss Fabien Galthié steered the side to second place in the 2020 Six Nations tournament.

France rugby union boss Fabien Galthié on Friday named his trusty substitutes Thomas Ramos and Matthieu Jalibert to start Sunday’s Autumn Nations Cup clash against Scotland.

Ramos, 25, who wins his 14th international cap, replaces the injured Anthony Bouthier while 22-year-old Jalibert takes over the playmaking role from Romain Ntamack. He misses the game at Murrayfield with a thigh injury.

With six other changes, Galtié said he wanted to reward the men who often come on late during international fixtures with a place in the opening line-up.

France take on a buoyant Scotland on the back of a convincing victory over Ireland on 31 October at the Stade de France.

The hosts won the clash 35-27 to finish the 2020 Six Nations tournament in second place behind England.

France’s opening match in the Autumn Nations Cup on 15 November was cancelled after the Fiji squad was struck down with the coronavirus.

"France are full of confidence and have played really well this year," said Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

"We know we're playing one of the best teams in the world right now so to rise to this challenge we're going to have to play close to our best throughout the contest on Sunday.”

Townsend named five changes to the starting XV from the one that defeated Italy in their opening Autumn Nations Cup match last weekend.

"The Autumn Nations Cup is all about opportunity," he added. "It is the opportunity to play in a new competition and the opportunity for us as coaches to see how a large number of our squad perform when given the chance to play.”

