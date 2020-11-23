'See ya next year' - Bengals' Burrow injures knee in loss

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Cincinnati's rookie quarterback Joe Burrow tweeted fans "See ya next year" hours after he was carted off the field in the Bengals' 20-9 NFL loss to Washington with a left knee injury.

Burrow, the overall top pick in the 2020 NFL draft, had completed 22 of 34 passing attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown with one fumble when he was sandwiched by a hit from two Washington players early in the third quarter and went down, holding his knee before medical staff arrived to assist him.

Players from both teams hovered nearby as he was helped to a cart without putting weight on the injured leg.

Chase Young, a rookie defender for Washington whose big hit on Burrow forced a fumble earlier in the game, was among the players offering encouragement to Burrow as he departed the field.

Young, who was taken second behind Burrow in this year's draft, played alongside the quarterback at Ohio State University before Burrow transferred to Louisiana State.

After the Bengals confirmed via Twitter that Burrow wouldn't return to the game Burrow himself tweeted a message to fans.

"Thanks for all the love," Burrow said. "Can't get rid of me that easy. See ya next year."

