England midfielder Grealish pleads guilty to dangerous driving

Jack Grealish has been in impressive form for Aston Villa and England

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish has admitted careless driving in connection with a crash during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

The club captain pleaded guilty to two charges, including one linked to an early-morning incident in which his Range Rover damaged parked vehicles on March 29, just days after nationwide restrictions were imposed.

Grealish, who has won five caps for England, did not appear in court in Birmingham on Tuesday, but, entering pleas through his lawyer, admitted driving without due care.

The 25-year-old was involved in the incident less than 24 hours after issuing a Twitter video message urging others to stay at home to save lives and protect the National Health Service.

The winger also admitted a second charge of careless driving in October.

District Judge John Bristow said the player already had six penalty points on his driving licence for a 2018 motorway speeding offence and could be at risk of a driving ban.

Sentencing will take place on December 15, with Grealish set to attend in person.

© 2020 AFP