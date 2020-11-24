PSG boss Tuchel calls for courage in Champions League showdown at Leipzig

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel steered the side to the final of the 2020 Champions League. However, his team have struggled in this season's competition.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel urged his side to be brave during their Champions League showdown against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night at the Parc des Princes.

The 2020 runners-up go into the Group H game against the German outfit with only one win from their three games.

Another setback would leave them relying on other results to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

“I want to see the bravery and the desire to score more than the fear of conceding a goal,” said Tuchel on the eve of the clash.

Three weeks ago, Leipzig came from behind to beat PSG 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena.



Defender Presnel Kimpembe was dismissed at the end of the match for a crude challenge on Yusuf Poulsen. Midfielder Idriss Gana Gueye also saw red. Both are suspended for Tuesday night's game but PSG will be buoyed by the returns of Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

The 400 million euro attacking duo missed the trip to Leipzig through injury but are expected to start tonight's tie.

“They’re players who can make a difference,” said Tuchel. “I’ve got a feeling that Kylian is ready to perform on the biggest stage. It is the moment for him and Neymar to show what they can do.”

PSG squandered a two goal lead on Friday to lose 3-2 at Monaco in Ligue 1 while Leipzig warmed up for the Champions League clash with a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.



“PSG have got two of the biggest stars in the game but we can’t be frightened about that," said Leipzig defender Ibrahim Donate. "It’s 11 v 11. They have their weapons and we have ours. It will be difficult but we hope to play a good match.”

In the pool’s other game on Tuesday night, pacesetters Manchester United host Istanbul Basaksehir who surprisingly beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men 2-1 on 4 November in Istanbul to record their first win in the Champions League.

“Every minute and every challenge will count,” added Tuchel. “It’s effectively a final for us against Leipzig and we want to show that we are capable of winning a difficult match.”

