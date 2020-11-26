Skip to main content
#SecurityLaw
#Covid-19
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture

Vlhova shines in Lech, Shiffrin rests

Issued on: Modified:

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova won the women's parallel giant slalom in the Austrian resort of Lech on Thursday, her third straight win in four races on the World Cup circuit this season
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova won the women's parallel giant slalom in the Austrian resort of Lech on Thursday, her third straight win in four races on the World Cup circuit this season Johann GRODER APA/AFP
1 min
Advertising

Lech (Austria) (AFP)

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova won the women's parallel slalom in the Austrian resort of Lech on Thursday, her third straight win in four races on the World Cup circuit this season.

With American arch-rival Mikaela Shiffrin resting, Vlhova dominated the final against another US skier, Paula Moltzan, who claimed her maiden podium.

Switzerland's Lara Gut finished third.

On the back of two slalom victories over the weekend in Levi, Finland, Vlhova has raced ahead at the top of the overall standings, with a 185-point lead on her closest rival, Gut's teammate Michelle Gisin.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.