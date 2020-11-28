Lewandowski hits 15th goal of season as Bayern Munich stay top

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (R) celebrates scoring his 15th goal this season in all competitions

Berlin (AFP)

Robert Lewandowski claimed his 15th goal this season in all competitions as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 3-1 win at Stuttgart on Saturday.

After 19-year-old striker Tanguy Coulibaly gave Stuttgart a shock early lead, Kingsley Coman equalised before Lewandowski drilled home from 20 metres to put Bayern 2-1 up at the break.

Brazil winger Douglas Costa, a second-half replacement for Coman, grabbed Bayern's third goal late on to seal the win which leaves the holders two points clear of RB Leipzig.

Dortmund are third, four points behind Bayern, after crashing to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Cologne, as Leipzig climbed above them thanks to a 2-1 home win over Arminia Bielefeld.

Cologne avoided a club record 19th match without a win with their first victory in Dortmund since 1991.

