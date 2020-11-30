Mahomes powers NFL champion Chiefs over Brady-led Bucs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during his team's 27-24 NFL triumph on Sunday at Tampa Bay

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Patrick Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns, all to Tyreek Hill, and reigning NFL champion Kansas City edged Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay 27-24 in a Sunday showdown.

Mahomes completed 37-of-49 passes while Hill caught 13 for 269 yards as the Chiefs improved to 10-1 while Brady, who went 27-of-41 for 345 and three touchdowns with two interceptions, saw the Buccaneers fall to 7-5.

Mahomes connected on touchdown passes of 75 and 44 yards to Hill in the first quarter as the Chiefs seized a 17-0 lead.

Brady threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Ronald Jones to answer but Harrison Butker kicked his second field goal, a 29-yarder, to lift Kansas City ahead 20-7 at halftime.

Mahomes was 25-of-33 for 359 yards in the first half, the most in any NFL opening half in 18 years.

After a Ryan Succop field goal for Tampa Bay, Mahomes found Hill again on a 20-yard touchdown connection for a 27-10 lead.

Brady hit Mike Evans on touchdown throws of 31 and 7 yards, the shorter one coming with 4:10 remaining to lift the Buccaneers within the final margin, but the Chiefs took the ball and ran out the clock.

Tennessee's Derrick Henry ran 27 times for 178 yards and scored three first-half touchdowns to power the Titans over host Indianapolis 45-26.

A.J. Brown scored on a 69-yard pass play from Ryan Tannehill and a 42-yard kickoff return for the Titans, who seized the AFC South division lead at 8-3 with the Colts second at 7-4.

Baker Mayfield threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns while Nick Chubb ran for 144 yards and a touchdown as the Cleveland Browns, who haven't reached the playoffs since 2002, improved to 8-3 with a 27-25 victory at Jacksonville.

Shortly after the Jaguars lost their 10th straight game and fell to 1-10, owner Shad Khan fired general manager Dave Caldwell, saying, "Our football operation needs new leadership." Caldwell had been in the post since 2013.

Josh Allen threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Buffalo (8-3) outlasted the Los Angeles Chargers 27-17 but the Miami Dolphins (7-4) stayed one game back in the AFC East by ripping the winless New York Jets 20-3, with Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

- Folk wins for Patriots -

Nick Folk kicked a 50-yard field goal on the final play to give New England a 20-17 victory over visiting Arizona. James White ran for two touchdowns for the Patriots, who improved to 5-6, while the Cardinals fell to 6-5.

San Francisco also won on a last-play field goal as Robbie Gould kicked a 42-yard game winner to lift the 49ers over the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

South Korean Koo Young-hoe kicked five field goals and Matt Ryan threw two touchdown passes to lead Atlanta over Las Vegas 43-6.

Graham Gano kicked field goals from 32, 39, 40 and 49 yards to lift the New York Giants over Cincinnati 19-17 and into a share of the NFC East division lead at 4-7.

Kirk Cousins threw his third touchdown pass, a 10-yarder to Chad Beebe, with 46 seconds remaining to lift the Minnesota Vikings over Carolina 28-27.

The Denver Broncos, forced to press a receiver into emergency quarterback duty after four signal callers were ruled out due to Covid-19 issues, were routed 31-3 by New Orleans.

Three other quarterbacks were ruled out for the game after being declared high risk contacts once Jeff Driskel tested positive, but the game went on despite competitiveness issues for the Broncos.

Chicago visited Green Bay in a late game. Seattle faces Philadelphia on Monday while the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers will host Baltimore on Tuesday in a game postponed twice due to a Covid-19 outbreak on the Ravens.

© 2020 AFP