MLS shifts Kansas City-Minnesota playoff clash to Thursday

Major League Soccer has moved a quarter-final playoff match between Minnesota and Kansas City from Wednesday to Thursday and the Western Conference final from Sunday to next Monday

New York (AFP)

Major League Soccer on Monday moved a quarter-final playoff match between Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United from Wednesday to Thursday and pushed back a subsequent semi-final to next Monday.

The league said the shift was not made as a result of Covid-19 issues.

The other Western Conference playoff matchup, Dallas at defending champion Seattle, will be played as planned on Tuesday.

That winner will meet the Kansas City-Minnesota winner on December 7 to determine a berth in the December 12 MLS Cup final.

The Eastern Conference final will remain as scheduled with the New England Revolution playing at the Columbus Crew on Sunday for the other spot in the championship match.

