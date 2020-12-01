Amaya replaced in US training camp after Covid-19 positive

FC Cincinnati midfielder Frankie Amaya has tested positive for Covid-19 and been dropped from the US national team training camp

Miami (AFP)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Frankie Amaya has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be replaced in the US national team training camp for next week's friendly against El Salvador.

US Soccer announced Tuesday that Orlando City midfielder Andres Perea would replace Amaya on the American roster for the first US home match since the pandemic, set for December 9 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Amaya is in self-isolation and observing quarantine protocols after testing positive during the US team's camp arrival test.

He had been negative in pre-arrival tests, said US Soccer, which noted no other delegation members have tested positive.

Amaya, 20, was not in contact with other players or team staff after his arrival, minimizing the risk of additional exposure for the team.

Amaya, who just finished his second MLS season, was on the 2018 under-20 US side that won the CONCACAF regional crown.

Perea, 20, played this season on a one-year loan from Colombia's Atletico Nacional. He made 11 starts and 23 appearances for the Lions this season.

As a dual US-Colombian citizen who played for Colombia in last year's Under-20 FIFA World Cup, Perea would need to make a one-time nationality change to represent the US.

