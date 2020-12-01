Lewis Hamilton misses Sakhir Grand prix after testing positive for coronavirus

Lewis Hamilton claimed his seventh world drivers' title in Turkey and could miss the last two races of the Formula 1 season after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 35-year-old Briton, who won Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, exhibited symptoms of the illness on Monday morning. He was later told that someone he had met before arriving in Bahrain had tested positive.

Hamilton took another test which returned a positive result. A subsequent retest confirmed the result.

"I'm devastated that I won't be racing this weekend," said Hamilton in a tweet.

An F1 statement said: “In accordance with Covid-19 protocols, he is now isolating. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula One will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

Hamilton won a record-equalling seventh world drivers’ title at the Turkish Grand Prix on 15 November.

Sunday’s victory in Bahrain was his 11th of the season. In the run-up to the race, the Mercedes driver was tested three times including Sunday afternoon as part of Formula 1’s regular testing programme. Mercedes said he returned a negative result on each occasion.

Hamilton is the third F1 driver to test positive for Covid-19 this season, following Sergio Perez at Silverstone and Lance Stroll in Germany.

Mercedes reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne will travel to Bahrain after Formula E testing in Valencia on Tuesday. However, the team have yet to confirm who will replace Hamilton.

Hamilton needs a negative test before being allowed to return to the paddock and remains a doubt for the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on 13 December.

