Vanney steps down as Toronto FC coach after seven seasons

Former US national team defender Greg Vanney has stepped down as coach of Toronto FC after being in the post since 2014, the Major League Soccer club said Tuesday.

The 46-year-old, who played a decade in MLS and three seasons with French side Bastia, also served as technical director for Toronto, guiding the club to the MLS crown in 2017.

Vanney won 112 matches of 250 managed, both club records, since taking over from the fired Ryan Nelsen late in the 2014 campaign.

"Thank you to all of the TFC staff and players for the incredible experiences we've shared together during this journey," Vanney said. "I'm forever grateful to each of you."

Toronto missed the playoffs in the team's first eight seasons before cracking the post-season in Vanney's first full season as coach. The team also reached the MLS Cup final in 2016 and 2019.

"I wish Greg nothing but the best in the future," Toronto FC president Bill Manning said. "He took over the head coach duties for a team that had never made the playoffs and turned them into an MLS champion.

"His legacy here in Toronto is secure."

Toronto was ousted by Nashville in the first round of this year's MLS playoffs.

