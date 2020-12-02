Dortmund star Haaland out of Lazio clash with leg injury

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland (R) was ruled out of Wednesday's home match against Lazio

Dortmund (Germany) (AFP)

Borussia Dortmund suffered a blow just before Wednesday's key Champions League clash at home to Lazio with the competition's top scorer Erling Braut Haaland forced out by a leg injury.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals in the German club's four group games so far, with either Dortmund or Lazio guaranteed a place in the last 16 with a victory at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund have not said how long they will be without the Norway international, who has scored 17 goals in 14 games this season in all competitions.

Dortmund are already missing defender Thomas Meunier and Emre Can, who are also sidelined by injury.

