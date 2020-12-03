Champions League: Giroud stars as Chelsea win group and Ronaldo hits 750th goal

France international striker Olivier Giroud scored all of Chelsea's goals in their 4-0 demolition of Sevilla to claim Group E in the Champions League.

Giroud, who has only started one game for the Londoners this season, scored his first eight minutes into the tie at Estadio Roman Sanchez Pizjuan.

Collecting a pass from Christian Pulisic, the 34-year-old curved the ball with his right foot into the far corner past Alfonso Pastor.

The second, just after the restart, was a deft left-footed clip over Pastor as he scambled out to close down the striker’s options.

Following strikes with the left and right foot, a header in the 74th minute sealed what English professionals dub the "perfect hat trick" and the points for Chelsea. Giroud added the fourth from the penalty spot seven minutes from time.

Great night at Sevilla with the 1st place of the group, another clean sheet and 4 goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ 🙏🏼#ChelseaFC #Blues pic.twitter.com/BvfW5Vxzds — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) December 2, 2020

"Amazing solo performance from Olivier, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard told BT Sport. “Delighted with him, delighted with the team. This is a difficult place to come.”

Goals

Wednesday night's pyrotechnics took the veteran's tally up to five in two Champions League games.

Last week, Giroud scored a stoppage-time winner that sealed his side's qualification for the knockout stages.

On 8 December, Chelsea entertain FC Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge in what should essentially be an exhibition match.

The Russians claimed third spot and a place in the Europa League knockout stages following a 1-0 victory over Rennes who will finish bottom of the group after their first adventure in the Champions League.

In other matches on Wednesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 750th goal of his storied career in Juventus’s 3-0 sweep past Dynamo Kiev in Turin.

The game was also historic from an equal opportunities perspective: Stephanie Frappart from France became the first woman to referee a men's Champions League tie.

In Group F, Borussia Dortmund advanced to the last 16 with a 1-1 draw with Lazio.

