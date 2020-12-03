Motor racing supremos launch inquiry into Grosjean's horror crash in Bahrain

Haas driver Romain Grosjean suffered relatively minor injuries after his car hit a barrier, split in half and burst into flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Motor racing chiefs on Thursday launched an investigation into the crash at last Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix in which Romain Grosjean's car hit a barrier and burst into flames.

Advertising Read more

The Franco-Swiss driver extricated himself from the wreckage and was ushered to safety by race marshals.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA), which oversees world motorsports, said it had started a detailed analysis of the accident. The inquiry is expected to take between six and eight weeks.

Grosjean, 34, left hospital in Bahrain on Wednesday after being treated for minor burns, a broken left foot and shock injuries.

The FIA's safety director, Adam Baker, said: "With so much data available in Formula 1, it allows us to accurately determine every element of what occurred.

"We take this research very seriously and will follow a rigorous process to find out exactly what happened before proposing potential improvements.”

Factors

The FIA investigation will look at a range of factors including Grosjean's helmet, safety harness, headrest, in-car extinguisher and the Halo cockpit protection.

The Halo device is widely considered to have helped save Grosjean's life as his car was sliced in two after careering into the barrier.

The FIA will examine the high-speed camera mounted on Grosjean's car, which faces the driver.

Data will also be gathered from the in-ear accelerometers that are moulded to fit inside a driver's ear canal to measure the movement of his head.

Grosjean will miss this Sunday’s Sakhir Grand Prix which will take place at the same venue in Bahrain but not on the same circuit. World champion Lewis Hamilton will also be absent after testing positive for coronavirus.

Grosjean's Haas team said it will decide next week if he is fit enough to compete in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on 13 December.

On Wednesday, Haas announced that Mick Schumacher, the 21-year-old son of the seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, will partner Nikita Mazepin for the 2021 season.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe