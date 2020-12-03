Packers present another huge challenge for struggling Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have their hands full on December 6, 2020 as they face star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a desperate situation heading into thir week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers, but coach Doug Pederson says he's not about to start pointing fingers.

The Eagles have lost three straight and the offence has been sputtering under quarterback Carson Wentz. But even though the situation might look bleak to some, they are not far from the top of the NFC East Division.

"You know me, I'm not going to sit here and throw people under the bus," Pederson said. "Guys just have to understand the sense of urgency that it takes to play a game and to prepare not only coaching, but also players. It's a long season. The season is a grind."

With a record of 3-7-1, the Eagles are hoping Wentz can somehow pull them through when they visit the Packers in Wisconsin.

It's a matchup with vastly different quarterback situations. Green Bay is riding the reliable Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off a four-touchdown performance against the Chicago Bears.

The confidence level is much higher for the Packers, who can improve to 9-3 with a victory over the Eagles.

Rodgers turned 37 on Wednesday but is showing no signs of slowing down.

"I just feel really fortunate to have grown up here and just have a lot of great memories that I've made here that I'll take with me one day," Rodgers said.

"Hopefully that day isn't too soon, but if you had told that 21-year-old he'd still be sitting here at 37, I'd be pretty happy about that, as happy as I am today to still be here."

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to continue his dazzling season when the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

With a win the Chiefs (10-1) can clinch at least a share of their fifth straight AFC West title.

The Broncos have quarterback problems of their own. Last week they were forced to play an undrafted rookie wide receiver at quarterback after all of their QBs were placed on the Covid-19 list. It is no surprise the New Orleans Saints battered the Broncos 31-3.

Mahomes leads the league with 3,497 yards, with 30 touchdowns against two interceptions in 423 attempts.

His favourite target Tyreek Hill has an NFL-best 13 receiving touchdowns, including three in a 27-24 victory last week at Tampa Bay, where he set a Chiefs record with six receptions of 20-plus yards. Hill ranks second in the NFL in receiving yardage with 1,021 yards.

Kansas City starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland missed practice Wednesday with an illness but he is expected to play.

The Broncos will attempt to snap a 10-game losing streak against the Chiefs, who won the season's first division matchup, 43-16, on October 25.

Mitchell Trubisky will be Chicago's starting quarterback against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Trubisky started in place of Nick Foles last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and passed for 242 yards in a 41-25 loss. He threw three touchdown passes and was intercepted twice. Foles is suffering from a hip problem.

