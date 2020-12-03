Van der Walt to make Scotland debut as Townsend rings changes for Ireland

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Edinburgh fly-half Jaco van der Walt will make his Scotland debut in their Autumn Nations Cup finale away to Ireland on Saturday after being named as one of six changes by coach Gregor Townsend.

The 26-year-old has just become eligible on residency grounds and has completed a spell in quarantine on his return from getting married in his native South Africa.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg is set to win his 80th cap, with Saracens centre Duncan Taylor making his first Test start since the 2019 World Cup for what will be a third-fourth place play-off encounter.

"We have been impressed with Jaco over the time he has trained with us and we're excited to see him take the next step into international Test match rugby," said Townsend in a Scottish Rugby Union statement after announcing his team on Thursday.

Scotland, who did not play last week after their match against Fiji was cancelled due to coronavirus in the Pacific Islanders' camp, will be looking for their first win in Ireland since 2010.

"It will be a tough challenge over in Ireland, given the quality of our opposition and how they will be looking to end 2020 on a positive note," the former Scotland fly-half added.

"Being able to bring back (prop) Rory Sutherland after his recent injury is a real boost, and it's great to involve Blair (Cowan) and Huw (Jones) for the first time this season.

"If they get on the field, 39 players will have had opportunities to play over the past five games, which underlines the current player depth throughout Scottish rugby and shows the competition there is for places now in this Scotland team."

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Duncan Taylor, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Oli Kebble, Willem Nel, Sam Skinner, Blair Cowan, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Huw Jones, Sean Maitland

