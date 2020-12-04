Dortmund defender Hummels shakes off ankle knock to face Eintracht

Mats Hummels (C) has shaken off an akle injury suffered against Lazio on Wednesday and could play for Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday

Berlin (AFP)

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said on Friday defender Mats Hummels has recovered from the ankle injury suffered in midweek quicker than expected and could feature in Saturday's Bundesliga trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich after last weekend's shock 2-1 defeat at home to Cologne.

"The news about Mats is good, we will have to see whether he can play," Favre said after the 2014 World Cup winner needed to be helped off in Wednesday's 1-1 home draw against Lazio in the Champions League.

They want to bounce back with a first win at mid-table Frankfurt since 2013.

Favre confirmed striker Erling Braut Haaland will not play again this year after tearing a leg muscle.

The 20-year-old had posted on Instagram he had "good news. I have spoken to my doctor and will be back soon" but Favre put the brakes on hopes of a quick return.

"He is definitely out until January - which is what the doc said," Favre confirmed.

Favre left open who will replace Haaland up front against Frankfurt after captain Marco Reus slotted in against Lazio.

Youssoufa Moukoko - who last month became the youngest player in Bundesliga history aged 16 years, one day - could make his first start.

However, "we shouldn't forget that he is only just 16 - he is good, but we have other options," Favre added.

The Swiss boss said Dortmund will be without defender Thomas Meunier and defensive midfielder Thomas Delaney who are both carrying injuries.

However, winger Raphael Guerreiro and midfielder Emre Can could feature after regaining fitness.

"We gave points away against Cologne and we want to take them back," Favre added.

