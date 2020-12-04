Watson returns to England XV for Nations Cup final against France

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Anthony Watson was recalled as England coach Eddie Jones made just one change to his starting XV for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against France at Twickenham.

Watson, who had been struggling with an ankle injury, came off the bench during England's 24-13 pool win away to Wales last weekend that saw them into the final.

He now takes the place on the right wing of converted centre Jonathan Joseph, no longer in the matchday 23, having replaced him in the 51st minute in Llanelli.

Otherwise, Jones has kept faith with the run-on side that took the field at Parc Y Scarlets.

England captain Owen Farrell remains at inside centre, with George Ford at fly-half.

Billy Vunipola makes his 50th start for England, with the No 8 joined in the back-row by flankers Tom Curry (blindside) and Sam Underhill (openside).

Mako Vunipola (loosehead prop), Kyle Sinckler (tighthead prop) and Jamie George (hooker) form the front row, with locks Maro Itoje and Joe Launchbury completing the tight five.

France are the only team to have beaten England this year, winning 24-17 in Paris in February before the global rugby calendar was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

England (15-1)

Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry; Joe Launchbury, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Max Malins, Joe Marchant

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

© 2020 AFP