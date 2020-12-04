Williamson eyes double century as New Zealand build against Windies

Advertising Read more

Hamilton (New Zealand) (AFP)

Kane Williamson notched up his 22nd Test century and had eyes on a double as New Zealand reached 346 for four at lunch on day two of the first Test against the West Indies on Friday.

The West Indies took two wickets in the session, but lost their final two reviews as Williamson led New Zealand towards a comprehensive first innings total on his home ground Seddon Park in Hamilton.

At lunch, he was unbeaten on 168, having overtaken Ross Taylor as the most prolific batsman at the park where he has scored 1,155 Test runs at a phenomenal 88.84 average.

Of his New Zealand record 22 centuries, Williamson has scored five in Hamilton including tons in each of his last three appearances, which covers Tests last year against England and Bangladesh.

The West Indies, having toiled for little reward on day one after putting New Zealand in to bat, sensed their luck was turning when they removed Williamson's overnight partner Taylor in the second over of the morning for 38, and Henry Nicholls soon after for seven.

Taylor feathered a full-length delivery and Shamarh Brooks, filling in behind the stumps for the injured Shane Dowrich, took a smart catch low down.

Nicholls was caught chasing a wide delivery from Kumar Roach that he nicked to second slip where Jason Holder juggled the ball before clasping it at his second attempt.

But Williamson remained unruffled. He resumed the day on 97 and brought up his century with a classic push through point to the boundary off a short delivery from Shannon Gabriel.

With a full armoury of strokes, he took New Zealand past 300 pulling Holder to the square leg fence and reached 150 punching Roston Chase off the back foot through cover for three.

Tom Blundell, a Test century opener who is batting down the order as cover for injured wicketkeeper BJ Watling, was a cautious eight off 56 deliveries at lunch as he let Williamson set the pace.

On the West Indies injury list, Darren Bravo, who was stretchered from the field late on the first day, has a slight achilles strain and wicketkeeper Dowrich has an injured hand. Both are expected to resume playing in the Test.

