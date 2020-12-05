Juventus hit back to beat Bologna

Weston McKennie scored his first goal for Juventus

Milan (AFP)

Juventus came from behind to beat Torino 2-1 on Sunday with US midfielder Weston McKennie among the scorers for the first time since he joined the Italian champions on loan.

McKennie's close-range header on 78 minutes put Juve level after Nicolas Nkoulou had given Torino a first-half advantage.

After McKennie's equaliser, Leonardo Bonucci produced an 89th-minute winner to lift Juve to second in the table, three points behind AC Milan who visit Sampdoria on Sunday.

Inter Milan can overtake Juve by beating Bologna in Saturday's late match.

Before the game in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a special jersey commemorating his 750th career goal.

But Ronaldo played a supporting role for once as 22-year-old McKennie, on loan from German club Schalke 04, scored a first Serie A goal and was mobbed by his teammates.

Juve travel to Barcelona in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday, but both clubs are already assured of place in the last 16.

Earlier Saturday, Ciro Immobile scored his 10th goal of the season as Lazio won 2-1 at Spezia to climb to seventh.

The capital-city club bounced back from last weekend's 3-1 home loss to Udinese to make it four wins in six league outings.

Simone Inzaghi's side will now turn their attentions to Tuesday's crucial Champions League clash with Club Brugge at the Stadio Olimpico, where they need to avoid defeat to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign.

Lazio took the lead in the 15th minute as Immobile was played in on goal by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic before slipping the ball through the legs of Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Milinkovic-Savic doubled the advantage 12 minutes before half-time, whipping a fine free-kick into the top corner.

Spezia pulled one back with M'Bala Nzola's powerful 64th-minute strike, but Lazio held on to move level on points with sixth-placed Roma, despite Andreas Pereira seeing an injury-time goal ruled out by VAR.

