Korda, Noh and Nordqvist share lead at LPGA Texas event

American Jessica Korda grabbed a share of the lead with US teen Yealimi Noh and Sweden's Anna Mordqvist after Friday's second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

US teen rookie Yealimi Noh fired a five-under par 66 to grab a share of the lead with Jessica Korda and Anna Nordqvist after Friday's second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Championship.

The 19-year-old fired her second-best round of the year to stand on four-under 138 alongside compatriot Korda, who fired a second straight 69, and Sweden's Nordqvist, who shot 68 at The Colony in suburban Dallas.

Noh, who started with a birdie on the back nine followed by her lone bogey at the par-3 11th, reeled off four birdies in a row starting at the par-5 17th and added another at the par-3 seventh to match the leaders.

Noh's best finish was a runner-up effort at last year's Portland Classic.

Korda sandwiched birdies at the par-5 second and sixth holes around a bogey at the fourth and sank back-to-back birdies at the ninth and 10th before taking a bogey at the par-5 13th.

Nordqvist opened with a birdie, added another on the eighth and began the back nine with a birdie as well. She also birdied the par-4 12th but closed with her lone bogey to miss out on sole possession of the lead.

American Lindsey Weaver was one stroke back in fourth on 139 with a pack on 140 including South Korea's Park In-bee at 72-68 and Ko Jin-young, American Angela Stanford, Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum.

© 2020 AFP