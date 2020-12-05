Slovenia's Kranjec takes World Cup giant slalom lead

Advertising Read more

Santa Caterina di Valfurva (Italy) (AFP)

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec was fastest after the first run of the men's World Cup giant slalom staged with snow falling in the Italian Alps on Saturday.

Switzerland's in-form Marco Odermatt was 0.46sec adrift with overall championship leader Alexis Pinturault of France sitting third only 0.02sec further off.

Santa Caterina stepped in to stage the third and fourth races of the men's season when French resort Val D'Isere didn't get enough snow.

The women's World Cup super-G at Saint-Moritz was cancelled on Saturday after heavy snowfall and wind rendered conditions at the iconic Swiss resort's piste too risky to hold the race, organisers announced.

