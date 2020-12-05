Wales survive Italy scare to take fifth in Nations Cup

Pointing the way to victory - Wales flanker Justin Tipuric (L) bursts clear against Italy

Advertising Read more

Llanelli (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Wales were given a major fright before beating Italy 38-18 at Llanelli on Saturday to finish fifth in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Wales looked set for a comfortable victory after surging into an early 14-0 lead on the back of maiden Test tries by Kieran Hardy and Sam Parry, with fly-half Callum Sheedy converting both scores.

But Italy, without a win over one of their Six Nations rivals in five years, hit back to lead 18-17 following tries either side of half-time by centre Marco Zanon and flanker Johan Meyer.

Wales replacement scrum-half Gareth Davies settled home nerves, however, with a well-taken converted try that put them 24-18 up heading into the final quarter.

George North then powered over for his 41st Test try and 10th against Italy to put the result beyond doubt 11 minutes from time, with impressive flanker Justin Tipuric's score late on tough on Italy.

The victory in their last match of 2020 was just Wales' third win in 10 Tests under head coach Wayne Pivac and their second over Italy, following a 42-10 Six Nations rout in February.

Wales were forced into a late change when centre Johnny Williams withdrew shortly before kick-off with a calf injury, his place taken by Scarlets team-mate Jonathan Davies.

Pivac, who has repeatedly stressed the importance of this tournament in developing squad depth ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France, had already made nine changes following last week's 24-13 home loss to England.

Meanwhile, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones extended his own Test appearance world record to 152 caps.

It took Wales just seven minutes to break the deadlock, with No 8 Taulupe Faletau sending the fit-again Tipuric through a hole in the defence before the openside flanker released Hardy, who just did enough to ground the ball over the try-line.

- Italy worn down -

Wales doubled their lead in the 18th minute when hooker Parry, making his first Wales start, burrowed over from close range before home full-back Liam Williams limped off.

But, following against the run of play, a superb move got Italy back into the game six minutes before half-time.

From a driving line-out, Carlo Canna's fine grubber kick pierced the defence and, with no Wales sweeper in behind, fellow centre Zanon sprinted in to touch down.

Two minutes before half-time, Welsh-born Stephen Varney's dashing break from near his own line saw the Italy scrum-half burst clear before he was hauled down in the Wales 22 by Josh Adams.

But the Wales wing was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes for preventing the release of the ball and Garbisi kicked the ensuing penalty to draw Italy to within a point at the break.

Sheedy kicked another penalty but Italy then capitalised on their man advantage to score a try

The ball came out on the right to Meyer, who barged Ioan Lloyd out of the way on his way to a try. Garbisi missed the difficult conversion but Italy were 18-17 ahead.

Italy's lead, though, lasted for just nine minutes.

They were undone again by more brilliant interplay from Tipuric and Faletau, the back-row duo creating an inside break for Davies, who raced clear through a gap in a dog-leg defence for his 15th Test try, with Sheedy adding the extras.

Then, following a turnover on halfway, the ball was worked out to the right where North forced his way through a pile of bodies for a try, although television match official Pascal Gauzere was called on to confirm the score.

And there was still time for Faletau, cleverly delaying his pass, to send in Tipuric for a try.

© 2020 AFP