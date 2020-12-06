Men's World Cup giant slalom in Italy falls to bad weather

Croatia's Filip Zubcic on his way to the fastest run in the men's giant slalom in Santa Caterina di Valfurva on Saturday

Santa Caterina di Valfurva (Italy) (AFP)

The second run of the men's World Cup giant slalom in the Italian Alps was postponed Sunday because of bad weather with organisers hoping it could be held a day later.

"The safety of the skiers cannot be guaranteed in today's race," given the continuous snowfall since Saturday, organisers said Sunday morning.

The weather at Santa Caterina di Valfurva was expected to improve, allowing the slopes to be prepared to hold the race on Monday.

Croatia's Filip Zubcic produced a storming second descent to win the first run on Saturday, with Slovenia's Zan Kranjec second and Swiss racer Marco Odermatt third.

Santa Caterina di Valfurva stepped in to stage the third and fourth races of the men's season when Val d'Isere in France lacked snow.

The women's World Cup super-Gs at St. Moritz on Saturday and Sunday were cancelled after heavy snowfall and wind rendered conditions at the famous Swiss resort too dangerous to race.

