Stade, Toulon pay tribute to Dominici with Top 14 thriller

Christophe Dominici's former teammate Sergio Parisse was among those to pay tribute to the iconic France winger who died aged 48

Paris (AFP)

Stade Francais and Toulon paid a fitting tribute to their former player Christophe Dominici, who died aged 48 last month, as the Paris outfit clinched a dramatic 24-23 victory in the Top 14 on Sunday.

The capital-city club, whose players wore a jersey dedicated to former France star Dominici, moved level on points with fourth-placed Toulon in the table.

After a minute's applause from both teams in remembrance of the star winger before kick-off at the Stade Jean-Bouin, Baptiste Serin kicked the visitors into an early lead.

Lester Etien took advantage of an overload down the left to touch down for Stade, with three points from Joris Segonds making it 8-3.

Dominici's former Stade teammate Sergio Parisse, who spoke at his funeral on Friday, dragged Toulon back into the contest with a 23rd-minute try, converted by Serin.

Despite another successful kick from Segonds, the away side led 17-11 at the break following a try for Christopher Tolofua.

Tolu Latu touched down early in the second period, though, with Segonds' conversion putting Stade back in front.

Stade fly-half Segonds, who finished with 14 points, and his opposite number both kicked two more penalties each as the hosts held on.

"It was a great proof of character to change the situation in the second half," said Stade coach Gonzalo Quesada.

Earlier on Sunday, Castres moved out of the bottom two with a 17-13 victory at Pau.

La Rochelle are only two points clear at the top after their 22-18 loss to Lyon on Saturday, with Toulouse, who edged Bayonne, in second.

