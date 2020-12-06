Veteran golf commentator Peter Alliss dies at 89

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Veteran British golf commentator Peter Alliss has died at the age of 89, the BBC announced on Sunday.

Known as 'the voice of golf' Alliss had covered the sport for the BBC for over half a century.

His television career began in 1961, and he became lead commentator in 1978 when he retired as a player.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of golfing and broadcast legend Peter Alliss," said his family in a statement.

November's Masters was the last tournament he covered.

"Peter was the voice of golf, said Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport.

"He was an absolute master of his craft with a unique ability to capture a moment with a magical turn of phrase that no one else could match," she added.

Alliss won 31 tournaments -- 21 as a professional -- and competed eight times in the Ryder Cup when it was a contest between the United States against Great Britain and Ireland.

He played alongside his father Percy with the Allisses becoming the first father and son pair to play in the Ryder Cup.

He had five top-10 finishes at the British Open, finishing just four strokes adrift in 1954.

Alliss' first experience as a commentator came at the 1961 Open Championship while he was still playing.

Always relaxed behind the microphone he became one of the few broadcasters to become synonymous with his sport.

Alliss became a household voice and in 2012 was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in the Lifetime Achievement category.

He was still working last month, describing Dustin Johnson's victory at the Masters.

© 2020 AFP