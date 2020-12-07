Africa roundup: Ahly complete first treble in 13 years

Al Ahly pose before defeating Zamalek in the CAF Champions League final in Cairo last month

Advertising Read more

Johannesburg (AFP)

Al Ahly completed a CAF Champions League-Egyptian Premier League-Egyptian FA Cup treble for the first time since 2007 with a nerve-wracking cup final victory over El Gaish at the weekend.

El Gaish scored in stoppage time to force a 1-1 draw, but record nine-time African champions Ahly won 3-2 on penalties in Alexandria to complete a memorable season.

Last weekend, Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy scored a late volleyed goal to give Ahly a 2-1 victory over Cairo neighbours and greatest rivals Zamalek in the Champions League final.

Here, AFP Sport rounds up the football news from Africa at the weekend.

Egypt

South Africa-born Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has compared the treble winners with the great 2005-2008 squad that reached four consecutive Champions League finals, winning three.

Many consider that team, whose spine included goalkeeper Essam el Hadary, defender Wael Gomaa, midfielders Mohamed Abou Trika and Mohamed Barakat and forward Emad Moteab, the greatest ever.

"The current players are writing their names into the Ahly history books like the golden generation led by Mohamed Abou Trika and his teammates," said Mosimane.

South Africa

Themba Zwane scored a chart-topping sixth goal in as many South African Premiership matches for leaders Mamelodi Sundowns as they drew 1-1 at bottom club Maritzburg United.

A Zwane tap-in gave the 2016 African champions a first-half lead, but a powerful Kwanda Mngonyama header on the hour earned Maritzburg a first point this season after five losses.

It was an encouraging debut for German coach Ernst Middendorp in his third spell with Maritzburg after quitting Ethiopian club Saint George just one month into a three-year contract.

Morocco

Casablanca giants Wydad and Raja won and drew respectively as the 2021 Moroccan Botola Pro 1 season kicked off with eight matches producing 25 goals.

Three-time African champions Raja came from two goals behind to lead at FUS Rabat before Naoufel Zerhouni equalised 18 minutes from time for the hosts in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

An own-goal gave twice Champions League winners Wydad the lead at home to Youssoufia Berrechid and Yahia Attiyat Allah added a second after 77 minutes.

Ghana

Serb Kosta Papic has pleaded for patience from disgruntled Hearts of Oak supporters after succeeding sacked Edward Odoom as coach of the famed Ghanaian club.

The 2000 CAF Champions League and 2004 CAF Confederation Cup winners lie 16th of 18 clubs in the Ghana Premier League after two draws and a defeat.

"I did not have a pre-season with the club and barely know the players so please give me some time," said Papic, whose previous clubs include Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

Tunisia

Defending Tunisian Ligue 1 Professionnelle champions Esperance had to come from behind to draw 2-2 at home against promoted Slimane in the opening round of the season.

Ivorian Fousseny Coulibaly spared the blushes of the Blood and Gold with an 84th-minute equaliser after the newcomers had scored twice in six minutes midway through the second half.

Esperance have been Tunisian champions a record 30 times and form the 'big four' in the country with Club Africain, Etoile Sahel and 2020 runners-up CS Sfaxien.

© 2020 AFP