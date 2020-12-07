Swiss hope Odermatt follows Janka with giant step

Marco Odermatt was quickest in the opening run of Monday's giant slalom in Santa Caterina di Valfurva

Santa Caterina di Valfurva (Italy) (AFP)

Marco Odermatt gave Switzerland their first World Cup giant slalom win since 2011 on Monday as he swooped through the gates for a crushing win on the snowy slopes of Santa Caterina in the Italian Alps.

The event should have taken place on Sunday but relentless snow delayed the action until Monday when the 23-year-old Odermatt made another statement about his form.

After a second place at Soelden and a third place at Santa Caterina on Saturday, Odermatt tops the giant slalom rankings after three races.

Switzerland's last World Cup giant slalom win came in March 2011 when the then recent Vancouver Olympic giant slalom champion Carlo Janka won at Kranjska Gora.

Odermatt set the pace Monday, flying through the 48 gates fastest on the first run before Saturday's winner the Croat Filip Zubic gave him a scare on the second descent.

The Swiss eventually prevailed 0.73sec ahead of American Tommy Ford by 0.73sec on the hard-packed piste.

Zubic was third just 0.02sec adrift after producing the fastest run of the day to jump from 21st to 3rd.

