Race row terminates PSG's Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir

Players of Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir gather on the touchline at the Parc des Princes before walking off amid accusations of racism from one of the match officials.

Paris Saint-Germain's game against Istanbul Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes was called off on Tuesday night after allegations of racism.

Both teams left the field 16 minutes into the Group H encounter after the Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Achille Webo was shown a red card and told to leave the pitch.

Webo was ushered away after accusing the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of using racist language.

Basaksehir susbstitute Demba Ba confronted Coltescu and could be heard remonstrating with the Romanian: “You never say: ‘This white guy’, you say: ‘These guys,’” Ba said. “So, listen to me, why when you mention a black guy do you have to say ‘this black guy?’”

The Basaksehir players eventually moved towards the touchline and after a few minutes left the field.

Just metres away from advertising hoardings trumpeting "Respect" and "Equal Game", the PSG players also filed into the changing rooms.

It is the first time that a game in European club football's most prestigious competition has been abandoned due to allegations of racism.

Uefa, which organises the Champions League, said the game would be rescheduled for Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes.

Tempers had been rising in the Turkish camp after referee Ovidio Hategan showed yellow cards in quick succession to Mahmut Tekdemir and Rafael for crude challenges on Neymar and Mitchel Bakker respectively. He also cautioned Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk for complaining about the bookings.

PSG will play the game on Wednesday safe in the knowledge that they have reached the knockout stages.

In the night's other match in Group H, RB Leipzig advanced to the last 16 after a 3-2 win over Manchester United.

Leipzig opened the scoring after two minutes when Angelino thrashed home a cross from the right past the United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Amadou Haidara doubled the advantage 11 minutes later and Justin Kluivert made it 3-0 on 69 minutes.

Two goals in two minutes from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba threatened to salvage the draw United needed to advance. But Leipzig held on for the three points and the next stage of the tournament.

PSG can usurp the Germans and take top spot if they beat Basaksehir on Wednesday night. A draw will allow PSG to progress as runners-up.

