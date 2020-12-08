Breakdancing gets green light for Olympic debut at Paris 2024

A breakdancer performs during a qualification session for the Red Bull BC One world championships in Mumbai on 7 November, 2019.

Breakdancing – or breaking, as practitioners prefer to call it – is to be unveiled as an Olympic discipline at the Paris 2024 Games following sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing which will make their first appearance in Tokyo next year.

The introduction of breaking was one of the results of the Olympic Agenda 2020, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said.

"We had a clear priority to introduce sports that are particularly popular among the younger generation and taking into consideration the urbanisation of sport."

Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking originated in the South Bronx of New York in the 1970s and appeared at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, in the form of head-to-head "battles".

Russia's Sergei Chernyshev, competing under the nickname Bumblebee, won the first breakdancing gold medal for boys in that event, while Japan's Ramu Kawai won the girls' title.

Brazil's breakdancer Mateus de Sousa Melo aka Bart competes during the Red Bull BC One, the breakdance one-on-one battle world championship in Mumbai on 9 November, 2019. © AFP/Lionel Bonaventure

Breaking has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the United States and particularly across Europe and Asia.

One million breakdancers worldwide

A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated there were around one million participants in breaking worldwide.

And the 2019 Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

Brazil's breakdancer Mateus de Sousa Melo aka Bart competes during the Red Bull BC One, the breakdance one-on-one battle world championship in Mumbai on 9 November, 2019. © AFP/Lionel Bonaventure

Key elements in breaking include top rocks - typically a competitor’s introductory dance moves - footwork, power moves and freezes.

Power moves are explosive displays such as spins, while freezes are when a performer sticks to a pose.

'Historic occasion' for all dancers

In a blend of artistry and athleticism, competitors - known as 'b-boys' and 'b-girls' - are evaluated not only on technical skill but also creativity and style, with strength, speed, rhythm and agility providing an edge.

Japanese breakdancer Ami Yuasa in Mumbai, November 2019. © AFP/Lionel Bonaventure

"Today is a historic occasion not only for b-boys and b-girls but for all dancers around the world," said Shawn Tay, president of the World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF).

The 2024 Olympic competition will take place at venues in the heart of Paris, on the Place de la Concorde, at the bottom of the Champs-Elysées.

"It will be a fascinating mix of sports and culture at an iconic site," said Paris 2024 sports director Jean-Philippe Gatien.

"We’re expecting it to be a phenomenal success."

